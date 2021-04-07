Maine Master Naturalist Cyrene Slegona will give a talk and slide presentation about Monarch butterflies via Zoom on Tuesday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Belfast Garden Club and is free and open to all.

Cyrene will discuss the mysteries of the North American migration of Monarch butterflies and what they need to survive as a species. She will describe the life cycle and behaviors of each metamorphic stage, review current and future research, and explain the risks predators and disease pose to Monarchs. Cyrene will address what we can do to help save these beautiful butterflies for future generations, discussing the importance of native Maine milkweeds and suggesting pollinator-friendly gardening ideas. There also will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A resident of Belfast, Cyrene has studied Monarch butterflies since she was 12. She is a member of the Maine Entomological Society, and she has had the privilege of visiting Monarch overwintering sites in Mexico. As an elementary and middle school teacher, she presented yearly Monarch research projects to children. She continues to rear, release, and tag Monarchs every summer.







Register in advance for this Zoom presentation by clicking on the link on the Belfast Garden Club website (BelfastGardenClub.org). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting.

The Belfast Garden Club has promoted the creation and care of public gardens and presented speakers to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening for more than 90 years. The 2021 programs include topics about conservation and the environment. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.