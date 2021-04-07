ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Beef Producers Association will offer the fourth annual Cattlemen’s College online with presentations available for viewing April 19 to May 3.

Workshop topics include adequate beef cattle nutrition and conditioning, selecting quality bulls, processing yields and processor expectations, selling beef in Maine, cooking with home-ground beef and recent research results. Scheduled presenters are from the University of Maine, UMaine Extension, University of Kentucky, West Texas A&M University and California Polytechnic State University. The event also will feature a youth beef-judging class and silent auction.

The Cattlemen’s College is free; a $5 donation to the MBPA youth scholarship fund is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/4th-annual-maine-cattlemens-college/ to receive the link for access to all presentations. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Babcock at 207-581-2788 or melissa.libby1@maine.edu. More information also is available on the program webpage.