MONTPELIER, Vermont — Gov. Phil Scott received his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Scott, a Republican, and his wife, Diana McTeague Scott, got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at a state-run clinic at Montpelier High School, his office said.

“Like the 220,000 Vermonters who’ve already received at least one dose, I am thrilled to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Scott said in a statement.” Vaccinations are how we can put this pandemic behind us, and it will not be long before every adult in the state has the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

He urged Vermonters to do their part and sign up for the vaccine, “not only to protect yourself, but those around you as well.”