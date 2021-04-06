The Maine State Police and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

Officials said Mackenzie Zitoli is possibly with Tyler Streeter, 26, of New York. Zitoli was last seen at the Irving Circle K in Bethel around 10 p.m. last night.

Zitoli and Streeter are believed to be in a Black 2008 Ford Focus with a smashed out rear window and green grims with the license plate number KKG9112, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta Regional Communication Center at 207-624-7076.