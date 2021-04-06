Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will in the high 40s to low 50s from north to south, with another chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 223 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 746. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine’s nearly $1 billion wedding industry got a shot in the arm Monday when Gov. Janet Mills established a separate coronavirus safety checklist for weddings and other private events, encouraging keeping them short and as much outdoors as possible.





In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Lynn Cummings receives the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a newly-opened COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Auburn. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Providers allowing younger Mainers to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments before they become eligible on Wednesday have seen a crush of demand as corporate pharmacies hold the line until the general population is allowed to get shots.

PLUS: Maine is seeing a record of at least 88,000 new first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week as the supply to retail pharmacies through a federal program jumped nearly 50 percent with the addition of independent pharmacies.

The Puritan Medical Products building in Guilford. Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN

The company will be producing about 10 times the number of swabs it was producing a year ago. But the ramped up vaccination drive will ultimately reduce virus transmission and, presumably, demand for virus testing.

In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Ethan Wyman reaches for a beer the server left outside his heated, outdoor bubble at Rising Tide brewery in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

As of 2021, Maine has one brewery for every 8,654 people.

In this August 2007 file photo, DOT bridge inspectors Scott Haris and Jamie Hannun (right, obscured) inspect the Aroostook River Bridge on Route 161 in Caribou. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Maine could particularly stand to benefit from a national plan that addresses the decline of transportation infrastructure.

The 1,234-foot-diameter ice carousel will have to survive at least one full rotation for Maine to reclaim the world title.

In this Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, utility crews work to restore power on Main Street in Greenwoo. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

The company asked the Maine Public Utilities Commission for a revenue increase of about $26.5 million to cover certain costs from five major storms from April through December of last year.

Erin French. Her book, “Finding Freedom,” comes out in April 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Greta Rybus

Erin French’s journey has taken her from a small town kid in Waldo County to the owner and chef of a nationally renowned restaurant.

In this October 2018 file photo, crime scene tape cordons off the area of Grove Street where the shooting occurred. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

A former Bangor police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and wounded a man brandishing a knife on Grove Street more than two years ago, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office.

In other Maine news …

