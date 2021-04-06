NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO is pleased to welcome several new employees in its Maine and Alabama markets.

Three new technical support technicians have been hired in the Bangor office:

Dwayne Fournier worked previously as a technical support representative for Cox Communications and a Technical Support Coordinator for Verizon Wireless. He attended Gibbs College in Rhode Island and attained his PC Networking and Support Certificate as well as CompTIA A+ Certification. Fournier is a resident of Brewer.

Paul Holyoke spent five years in tech support and customer training prior to joining OTELCO. Holyoke has a bachelor of science in earth science and also lives in Brewer.

Jeff Valenzuela worked previously for Comcast as a service assurance technician and has fiber experience. He is a resident of Corinna.

Ann Beckwith joins OTELCO as an accounts payable – lead/senior accountant in the company’s New Gloucester office. Beckwith previously worked at FirstLight Fiber for 10 years after attending SMCC and USM.

Christopher Pingree-Felts joins the Gray offices as an outside plant (OSP) technician. He spent 10 years working for Spectrum and Time Warner Cable and is a resident of Naples.