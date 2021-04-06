ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Co-op, located at 750 Main Street, will offer an online class on growing microgreens at home from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Sponsored by the Good Tern’s Education & Community Outreach Committee, the microgreens class will be presented by Crystal Robinson, who is certified in agriscaping and in permaculture and is an experienced home microgreens grower. Robinson consults on garden design and maintenance.

Robinson will demonstrate how easy it is to grow microgreens at home and will email to all participants instructions and a list of sources for materials. Following the “how-to” session participants will learn about the health benefits of microgreens, how to incorporate them into meals, and how to recycle the soil into vermicompost. The class will include a question and answer period.

According to a November 2020 New York Times article by Margaret Roach, microgreens are packed with nutrients: “Researchers with the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the United States Department of Agriculture evaluated vitamin and carotenoid concentrations in a range of varieties in a 2012 paper. Among their conclusions: Microgreens contained up to 40 times the nutrients of the plants’ mature leaves. . . . And oh, the flavor!”





The class on growing microgreens at home is on line and is free of charge. Registration is required. Please register by contacting Elissa Bower at the Good Tern Co-op Store at 207-594-8822 or marketing@goodtern.coop.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.