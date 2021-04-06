The University of Maine Graduate and Professional Center and the Maine Business School will be hosting a virtual webinar featuring Sally Helgesen on April 12 from 1-3 p.m. The event titled How Women Rise: Changing the habits that can hold you back from reaching your full potential is free to attend, but you must register in advance.

Sally Helgesen, cited in Forbes as the world’s premier expert on women’s leadership, is an internationally best-selling author, speaker, and leadership coach. She is ranked number 6 among the world’s top 30 leadership thinkers by Global Gurus and number one coach for women leaders by Thinkers50/100 Coaches.

This is the third event in the Inspired Innovators series, produced by the University of Maine Graduate and Professional Center. This event, which pulls together the Maine Business School, Graduate School of Business, the Maine Law School and the Muskie School of Public Policy, will focus on women in the early stages of their career.





Bangor Savings Bank, BerryDunn, MEMIC and MMG are graciously sponsoring this world-class event, which will feature live coaching sessions between Helgesen and three participants from the sponsoring businesses.

“We are grateful to our sponsors for making this event possible and are excited to welcome participants who are working, those in courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels across the University of Maine system, and members of the community,” says Faye Gilbert, Ph.D., executive dean of the Maine Business School and interim dean of the Graduate School of Business. “We should all be learning and encouraging each other to assist in reaching our potential so that the state of Maine and its people continue to thrive. I hope you join us and use the information provided to make a difference.”

Helgesen’s most recent book “How Women Rise,” co-authored with Marshall Goldsmith, is the basis of this webinar. The book became the best-seller in its category within a week of publication and has been translated into 17 languages.

Pre-registration for this event is required. Please click here for more information and to register.