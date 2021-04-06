ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) seeks applications to its Adult Learner Scholarship Fund, which supports non-traditional students who want to change their lives for the better through education and training.

MaineCF offers two types of Adult Learner Scholarships. A degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that are a semester in length or longer or would need renewal to be completed. The application deadlines for these scholarships are June 15 (fall semester entry) and Nov. 15 (spring semester entry). We have moved to an online application for 2021. You can find the link and application instructions here: https://www.mainecf.org/find-a-scholarship/available-scholarships/for-adult-learners/.

The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that last less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships will have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.





Eligible applicants must meet one of the following criteria: be over the age of 25; work full-time; have dependents other than a spouse; be financially independent; not have received a standard high school diploma; or have delayed enrollment in college after high school for a reason other than a gap year activity. The paper application for the short term can be found on our website.

Complete guidelines and application forms are available at www.mainecf.org. If you have questions, contact Scholarships Manager Liz Fickett at efickett@mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide and expand Maine students’ access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.