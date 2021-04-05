Jaroslav Halak became the Bruins’ latest player to go into COVID-19 protocols leaving Boston potentially thin at goalie for the near future.

With Tuukka Rask out with an upper body injury and not ready to return, Halak has been the team’s No. 1 goalie with Dan Vladar filling in as the team’s top backup. But Bruce Cassidy announced Monday that Halak had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman, a former standout at the University of Maine, will back up Vladar on Monday. He could potentially make his first NHL start Tuesday in Philadelphia.





Swayman is 8-1 with a 1.89 GAA and 93.3 save percentage in Providence, Boston’s top minor-league affiliate in the AHL.

The Bruins have had multiple players receive false positive tests for COVID-19, but even if Halak had a false positive, it’s unlikely he could be cleared by Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia, the second game of this back-to-back series.

Vladar is 2-1 with a 2.03 goals against average and a 92.9 save percentage.

Jake DeBrusk, who was in protocols, has returned to the team.

