A Portland man was arrested Sunday evening after he led police on a high-speed chase, crashed and was ejected from his car on Interstate 95.

Abdiaziz Dahar, 28, was charged with operating after suspension, driving to endanger and failure to provide a correct name, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies stopped Dahar’s black Toyota Camry on I-95 southbound in Falmouth, near mile marker 56, after they suspected him of operating under the influence. He allegedly gave deputies a false name and then fled from the scene.

His rear passenger, a man who wasn’t identified, tried to get out of the Camry as Dahar took off, but got caught and was briefly dragged, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies checked on the man, and finding him in fair condition, they left him on the shoulder and gave chase. He later hitched a ride from the scene before he could be identified, the sheriff’s office said Sunday night.

Dahar led deputies on a chase with speeds approaching 115 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

He attempted to leave the interstate at exit 53, but lost control, hit an embankment and the Camry turned onto its roof, ejecting Dahar.

A third man of Lewiston who was a passenger in the car was trapped. Deputies freed him, found him uninjured and released him at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The Lewiston man’s identity wasn’t released.

Dahar was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was positively identified and treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The chase remains under investigation.