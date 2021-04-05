Bangor police are seeking information about an Easter Sunday fire that destroyed a storage garage at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream on Odlin Road.

Firefighters responded to the business at about 2:46 p.m. The ice cream shop is located at the former site of Blackbeard’s USA fun park.

No one was injured.

The building that burned was located on the edge of the parking lot.

The business was closed Sunday due to the holiday. It opened for the season in February.

Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream owners Mike and Sue Jillson expanded into Bangor last May. They also have ice cream shops in Auburn, Brunswick, Manchester, Old Orchard Beach and Sabattus.

While the Office of the State Fire Marshal has not yet determined the cause and origin of the fire, arson is suspected, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor police department.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on how or why the fire started to contact Detective Jim Burns at 207-947-7384, ext. 5740, or by email at James.Burns@bangormaine.gov. Callers can also select option 3 to use the anonymous tip line.