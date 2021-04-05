Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will in the high 40s to low 50s from north to south, with another chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer died and 223 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 746. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine’s nearly $1 billion wedding industry got a shot in the arm Monday when Gov. Janet Mills established a separate coronavirus safety checklist for weddings and other private events, encouraging keeping them short and as much outdoors as possible.
Younger Mainers wait for COVID-19 vaccine slots amid demand crush
Providers allowing younger Mainers to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments before they become eligible on Wednesday have seen a crush of demand as corporate pharmacies hold the line until the general population is allowed to get shots.
PLUS: Maine is seeing a record of at least 88,000 new first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week as the supply to retail pharmacies through a federal program jumped nearly 50 percent with the addition of independent pharmacies.
Guilford company thinks COVID-19 testing swabs will be in demand even as vaccines pick up
The company will be producing about 10 times the number of swabs it was producing a year ago. But the ramped up vaccination drive will ultimately reduce virus transmission and, presumably, demand for virus testing.
Maine now has the most breweries per capita of any US state
As of 2021, Maine has one brewery for every 8,654 people.
Maine’s bridges are in worse condition than most states
Maine could particularly stand to benefit from a national plan that addresses the decline of transportation infrastructure.
Aroostook County ice carousel is ready to spin for Maine’s bid to reclaim world record
The 1,234-foot-diameter ice carousel will have to survive at least one full rotation for Maine to reclaim the world title.
CMP wants to raise monthly bills by just under $3 to recoup storm costs
The company asked the Maine Public Utilities Commission for a revenue increase of about $26.5 million to cover certain costs from five major storms from April through December of last year.
New book and TV series brings Lost Kitchen owner’s intimate moments to light
Erin French’s journey has taken her from a small town kid in Waldo County to the owner and chef of a nationally renowned restaurant.
Maine AG: Former officer acted in self-defense in 2018 Bangor shooting
A former Bangor police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and wounded a man brandishing a knife on Grove Street more than two years ago, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office.
In other Maine news …
Man accused of Easter arson at Bangor ice cream shop
Internet restored after Spectrum outage
Man charged with Easter robbery in Bangor allegedly assaulted 2 officers while trying to flee
Maine is the latest state to consider decriminalizing drugs
Rep. John Martin ‘doing well’ after undergoing neurological surgery in Bangor
Maine’s flagship vessel marks 100 years since its 1st Arctic journey