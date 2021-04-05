VEAZIE — The fog is lifting off the Penobscot River taking with it winter ice and snow from up north. Fishing season is approaching very quickly and very sure we all are ready for some longer days and warmer temperatures.

The Veazie Salmon Club will resume monthly meetings starting Thursday, April 22 commencing at 5:15 p.m. It has been too long since we convened together to enjoy club news and business. Let’s plan some social time, then a meal together, ending with club news/updates and some roundtable discussion which may include a guest speaker.

It’s time to get back to work revitalizing our club and getting fishermen and river-lovers back on the water and along the banks. We could use help rigging donated rods to be made available for young people who want to try fishing. We have this and many other projects around the club that desperately need Member support and assistance. Looking like warmer temps will hit soon this year and it would be incredible to acquire and install a heat pump this year to help cool the Club in the summer and offset the heating costs in the winter.





Shad fishing will be a focus this spring along with lots of other activities. It feels great to be sending out a note to say we are gathering again! Hoping all are healthy and vaccinations are going well. We will work to abide by all required COVID protocol at our meetings too as we work to put this damn scourge in the rearview mirror. As usual RSVPs are very important for the April meeting so we can make the necessary plans. Please reply to veaziesalmonclub1978@gmail.com if you can attend and look forward to seeing all again soon.

Even with a year of COVID impact, the Veazie Salmon Club membership has continued to grow now approaching over 150 members. A humble thank you to all and we look forward to 2021 and beyond.