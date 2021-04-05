New Ventures Maine offers girls in grades 8-12 from around the state an opportunity to participate in workshop sessions to explore careers in a variety of fields in which female workers are underrepresented.

Totally Trades workshops, coordinated by New Ventures Maine, will be offered virtually this spring with online sessions being provided on the mornings of April 27, April 29, May 4, and May 6. The sessions are designed to encourage girls to consider careers in fields traditionally underrepresented by women. Eight virtual workshop sessions will be offered to girls interested in nontraditional careers in trade and technical fields, highlighting eight high wage, high demand career sectors, as follows: automotive, criminal justice, building and design, earn and learn, renewable energy, communications and connectivity, fire and rescue and computer technology.

“We want to provide girls in grades 8-12 with information and support in career sectors of interest to them. Maine’s career and technical education schools and Community College system are doing amazing work introducing students to programs such as public safety, building trades, electrical construction, and heavy equipment operations as well as other trade and technical careers. In addition, the University of Maine System is providing two and four-year degree programs in environmental protection, renewable energy, engineering, and other growing fields. These careers, for the most part, are considered high wage and high demand in Maine,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, conference planner for New Ventures Maine – a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta. Senechal-Jandreau adds, “Maine employers are looking for skilled tradeswomen and we want young women to have access to information that can lead them to good paying and secure jobs in the future. It’s a win-win for students and the Maine economy.”





The workshops are free, and open to girls in grades 8-12 who are exploring or considering employment in the featured career sectors. Funding for the virtual Totally Trades Career Week is provided by the Maine Department of Education/CTE and the Maine Department of Transportation. Additional support and in-kind contributions are provided by businesses and community partners.

Individuals seeking more information on the virtual Totally Trades Career Week sessions, or interested in registering should contact Senechal-Jandreau at 207-768-9635 or senechal@maine.edu or check out our website at www.totallytradesmaine.org.

New Ventures Maine creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial, and small business goals. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, New Ventures helps people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.