CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues Friday, April 9, with a 7:30 p.m. concert by the Mark Tipton Trio. The show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Composer, performer, producer and educator Mark Tipton and his multi-genre quintet Les Sorciers Perdus take a contemporary, creative and cross-disciplinary approach to jazz and more. The trio features LSP’s Tipton on trumpet, Ryan Blotnick on guitar and Beau Lisy on drums. Tipton has written 14 full-length silent film scores; works for orchestra and various chamber ensembles; jazz works for small groups and big band; brass ensemble and solo trumpet pieces; a ballet; and performance art installations. He is the development director and guest show host for WERU-FM.

This show, rescheduled from November, is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up on April 16 is multi-genre pop artist Natále with her trio.

For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.