Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging would make manufacturers — not Maine taxpayers — responsible for the cost of recycling those materials, making recycling more effective, sustainable, and equitable.

Join us from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 9 as Rep. Nicole Grohoski of Ellsworth and Sarah Nichols, Sustainable Maine director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, discuss the challenges facing Maine’s municipal recycling programs, EPR’s record of success around the world, and how we can help advance recycling reform in Maine.



