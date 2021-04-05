ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — Grants totaling $20,702 have been awarded to 10 Maine nonprofit organizations and municipalities through the Lifelong Communities Mini-Grant Program. The program helps communities be more supportive of older Mainers’ health, well-being, and ability to age in the community.

Grantees include:

Age-Friendly Georgetown, for educational, demonstration, and display materials for Assistive Technology devices and services;

Islesford Boatworks, to create a dedicated track for older community members in our boat building program, inaugurate a lecture series, and provide skill-building workshops based on community demand;

RSU 25, Bucksport, to use a multidisciplinary approach to create a tech literacy program for older adults to increase participation in telemedicine and social media.

This grant program, part of MaineCF’s strategic goal on Thriving Older People, ends this year. For a complete list of 2021 grants, visit www.mainecf.org. If you have questions about this year’s grants, please contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at llee@mainecf.org or 207-412-0838.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.