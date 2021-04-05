MACHIAS — Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology culinary arts students located at Machias Memorial High School, will host a drive-thru luncheon on Wednesday, April 28, with proceeds to benefit DownEast Teen Leadership Camp.

DownEast Teen Leadership Camp is an annual, five-day residential summer program for teens entering grades 7-9. This unforgettable and incredibly impactful experience provides teens with social, communication, and leadership skills that support emotional resiliency and help to deter misuse of substances, including tobacco, alcohol and other drugs. Many campers attend in multiple years and return as staff as high school and college students.

Though the cost of running the Camp averages $500 per camper for the week, Healthy Acadia caps tuition at just $250 and also offers significant scholarships based on need. Scholarships and camp costs not covered by tuition fees must be raised through local sponsorships, grant awards and community fundraising events.





The luncheon menu will feature delicious take-away soup, salad and fresh-baked dessert prepared by the culinary arts students. Options include: vegan butternut squash soup, Thai chicken curry soup and broccoli-cheddar cheese soup. Each meal will include a green salad, dinner roll with homemade “Texan Roadhouse” butter and dessert. The minimum suggested donation is $10 per meal. Place your lunch order online now through Monday, April 26 at bit.ly/DETLC-lunch2021.

Lunch orders can be picked up at Machias Memorial High School on Wednesday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please be sure to designate your 15-minute time-window for pickup on your order form. For alternative payment options, contact Sara McConnell at Sara@HealthyAcadia.org or 207-255-3741.

Due to the health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Healthy Acadia offered a modified Camp program in 2020, and will do so again this year, in accordance with current Maine CDC safety guidelines.

“Although Camp and our “Spaghetti Dinner” fundraising event have transformed the last couple of years, we look forward to offering a great camp experience this year. We are so excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the culinary arts students at Machias Memorial High School to provide a delicious homemade lunch,” said Sara McConnell, DETLC camp director. “We are really looking forward to seeing everyone on April 28, and of course, to our 21st year of DownEast Teen Leadership Camp this summer!”

Help inspire and impact youth in our community with the DownEast Teen Leadership Camp experience. Your donation in any amount will help to ensure that the program continues to serve all interested teens. Healthy Acadia recognizes the severity of the financial impact of COVID-19 on our community; please only give if you are in a position to do so.

For more information about DownEast Teen Leadership Camp, contact McConnell at 207-255-3741 or Sara@HealthyAcadia.org. For more ways to support the program or other Healthy Acadia initiatives, visit https://healthyacadia.org/donate or contact Shoshona Smith at 207-667-7171 or Shoshona@HealthyAcadia.org or Sara Willett at Sara.Willett@HealthyAcadia.org.



Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.HealthyAcadia.org.