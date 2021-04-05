AUGUSTA — The Maine Community College System welcomes its newest trustee Dr. Mark Fourre, president of Coastal Healthcare Alliance and a longtime senior health care executive in Maine.

Fourre of Camden was nominated by Gov. Janet Mills to the MCCS Board of Trustees and confirmed by the Maine Senate. His first board meeting was last week.

“I am particularly grateful to have Dr. Fourre on the board right now, as we respond to the pandemic and the shortage of health care workers in the state. Health care has long been the largest program area for Maine’s community colleges, and I look forward to his unique perspective as a leader in rural health care delivery. With his counsel, Maine’s community colleges will be poised to best meet the state’s workforce needs,” system President David Daigler said.





As president of Coastal Healthcare Alliance, Fourre is the senior executive for Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital. Prior to that, Fourre was chief medical officer at LincolnHealth.

Fourre specializes in emergency medicine and served as chief of emergency medicine at Miles Memorial Hospital and St. Andrew’s Hospital, and as emergency medicine residency director at Maine Medical Center.

He is past president of the MMC-Physicians Hospital Organization, and the Maine chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Fourre earned his doctorate from University of Minnesota Medical School. He has held faculty appointments at University of Vermont School of Medicine and University of California San Francisco School of Medicine.

Fourre has been actively involved in multiple boards and committees for regional and national health care organizations, volunteered at the Portland Street Clinic and served on the Cape Elizabeth School Board.

The MCCS Board of Trustees consists of 13 appointed voting members, one ex-officio voting member and one ex-officio non-voting member.