NORTHEAST HARBOR — Calling all artists to submit work for this year’s Mount Desert Island Open. Come be part of a non-juried art exposition, now in its 21st consecutive year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. All artists are invited to participate. Criteria for inclusion: a close association with Mount Desert Island and an item you would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and un-categorized are all welcomed. Professional or amateur, novice or trained, it is always a varied and surprising collection.

The event will open Thursday, May 27 and artwork will be up until June 17. To participate, please contact the gallery at info@shawjewelry.com or call us at 207-276-5000. It’s first come, first served, with room for about 40 participants. Space fills up fast!