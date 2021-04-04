T.J. Wegmann’s single to center field with two outs in the 10th inning delivered Kevin Gsell as Binghamton completed a Saturday sweep with a 3-2 baseball victory over the University of Maine in an America East doubleheader at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Binghamton won the opener 5-0 behind Jack Collins’ three-hitter as the Bearcats won the final three games of the four-game set.

The Black Bears scored only seven runs in the four games.





In Saturday’s second game, the winning run was unearned as Gsell opened the inning by reaching on right fielder Colin Plante’s error. Justin Drpich sacrificed him to second and, after a groundout, Wegmann drilled his single to center.

Binghamton (5-5, all in America East) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

UMaine (8-7 overall, 3-4 AE) cut into the lead with a run in the sixth on Scout Knotts’ base hit, Sean Lawlor’s double to left and Plante’s RBI single. The Black Bears tied it in the eighth on Connor Goodman’s two-run double and Lawlor’s single.

Alex Baratta and Tommy Reifler each singled twice for Binghamton.

Kyle Eskildsen notched the win with four innings of two-hit, one-run relief. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out four. Josh Kopcza hurled the first six innings, allowing seven hits and one walk and four strikeouts.

Lawlor had a double and two singles for UMaine and Goodman doubled and singled.

Matt Pushard pitched seven innings of seven-hit, two-run ball (one earned) with five strikeouts and three walks.

Tyler Nielsen absorbed the loss giving up an unearned run and two hits over 2 2/3 innings with a strikeout and two walks.

In the seven-inning opener, Collins (2-0) struck out seven and walked just one. He got the only run he would need in the first inning when Shane Marshall reached on a one-out base hit, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Baratta’s fielder’s choice.

The Bearcats added two insurance runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Jake Evans (triple), Drpich, Marshall and Gsell had two hits apiece for the winners.

Lawlor doubled for UMaine with Knotts and Plante adding singles to support starter Alex McKenney (2-2), who pitched five innings of three-hit, two-run ball with six strikeouts and four walks.

UMaine plays next weekend at New Jersey Institute of Technology.