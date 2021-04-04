WALDO — The Waldo County Extension Association will offer two virtual presentations about rural living in Maine from 3–6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. The event is in lieu of the annual Rural Living Day canceled this year due to the pandemic.

“Rural Living Night 2021” opens with “Grandmother’s Gift — Skomon (corn)” with Nibezun board member Shiwa Noh, who will speak about what it means to plant the original Wabanaki varieties of corn to connect to the ancestors, bring healing through the ceremonies, bring sovereignty and rediscover the ancestral way of preparing the corn. Tom Schmeelk, a forest entomologist with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, will discuss the impacts of the browntail moth in Maine, its history and biology, the current situation and management and mitigation strategies.

The event is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. Event donations are welcome and will go to the WECA scholarship fund. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Viña Lindley at 207-342-5971 or vina.lindley@maine.edu.