Do you know your T-score? No, it’s not a golf term! If you have no idea what a T-score is, you’re not alone. It’s all about your bones.

Do you want to shop ‘til you drop, golf ‘til your legs ache, and dance forever – knowing that your bones won’t let you down? Join OceanView at Falmouth on Wednesday, April 28 at 3 p.m. for an online presentation with all the information you need to know about bone health.

· Megan York, BSN, RN, CMSRN

· Amanda Junkins, BSN, RN

· Diane Jeselskis, BSN, RN, ONC

For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/event/fit/ or call 207-781-4460.