Villanova University’s recent dominance of the University of Maine continued on Saturday afternoon on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium in Orono.

It took the Wildcats less than two minutes to take a lead they would never relinquish as they trounced the Black Bears 44-17 in a Colonial Athletic Association football game.

It was Villanova’s sixth win in the last seven meetings with the Black Bears.

Senior running back Justin Covington ran for a career-high four touchdowns as the Wildcats improved to 2-1. It was Villanova’s first game since March 13 as it had a bye followed by a cancellation of last weekend’s game against New Hampshire that ws wiped out by a COVID-19 outbreak at UNH.

UMaine fell to 2-2.

Covington had three 1-yard TD runs and a 44-yarder. Senior quarterback Daniel Smith completed 16 of 28 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. Rayjoun Pringle caught five passes for 47 yards including a 13-yard TD reception.

The Wildcats built a 24-3 halftime lead behind a pair of Covington touchdown runs and Smith’s TD pass to Pringle.

Two Covington one-yard TD plunges in the first 5:17 of the third period sewed it up.

On the opening drive of the second half, UMaine tried a fake punt on a fourth-and-nine at the Villanova 47, but Isas Waxter snuffed it out and tackled tight end Shawn Bowman for no gain.

Bowman took the direct snap from center and tried to run left.

The Wildcats took full advantage, taking eight plays to cover 53 yards with Covington bursting in for the TD.

On the next possession, Villanova freshman Kshawn Schulters intercepted an errant Joe Fagnano pass and returned it 48 yards to the 1-yard line to set up Covington’s fourth scoring run.

Curtis Murray’s scored for UMaine on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter but Jalen Jackson answered with a 5-yard TD run. Freddie Brock added a consolation 19-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter for the Blck Bears.

UMaine won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Wildcats promptly strung together a five-play, 66-yard drive capped by Covington’s 44-yard touchdown run.

Covington was hit at the of scrimmage but broke the tackle, sliced outside and sprinted down the sidelines.

Cole Bunce’s 31-yard field goal expanded the lead later in the first period after a nine-play, 53-yard march. UMaine put together a 13-play, 56-yard drive that produced a 26-yard Jonny Messina field goal. It represented UMaine’s only first-quarter points this season.

The Black Bears have been outscored 26-3 in the first quarter.

The Huskies then put together an important 93-yard drive to expand the lead to 17-3.

Smith completed six passes on the drive and rattled off a 10-yard run on a fourth-and-two situation to extend the drive. He found Pringle in the corner of the end zone for the TD.

The Wildcats added a 79-yard drive late in the first half with Covington (9 carries, 82 yards) polishing it off from the one.

Fagnano completed 21 of 35 passes for 235 yards but didn’t look sharp. Six of those completions came off little shovel passes to Xavier Scott for 106 of those yards. Mike Monios had four catches for 45 yards and Brock caught four passes for 13 yards.



Leading receiver Andre Miller had only two catches for 39 yards. Brock, a true freshman, carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards.

UMaine travels to Rhode Island next Saturday.