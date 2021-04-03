BUCKFIELD, Maine — The tradition of Maine-made commemorative Easter eggs for the White House is continuing despite the pandemic.

Wells Wood Turning and Finishing in Buckfield did the honors this year, producing colorful wooden eggs.

“The work in the eggs is really a tribute to the 30 people who work here in the mill. We’re pleased to represent the state of Maine and the production and manufacturer of the eggs,” Vice President Simon Barney told WGME-TV.





The 2021 eggs feature a bunny wearing a mask on one side and the signatures of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the other. The golden egg is unique, with an image of the president’s German shepherd dogs, Champ and Major.

Normally, they’re given out to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that dates back to 1878.

Like last year, the event has been canceled because of the pandemic, so thousands of commemorative eggs are being donated to vaccination sites, community health care centers and hospitals, the White House said.