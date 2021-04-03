This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died and 279 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the state, the Maine CDC reported Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,176. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 3,119 on Friday.





Saturday’s report comes a day after the highest single-day increase in virus transmission since Feb. 2, when 417 cases were reported.

A man in his 70s from Somerset County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 745, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said Saturday morning.

Today’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 51,468, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 51,189 on Friday.

Of those, 39,345 have been confirmed positive, while 12,123 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 2 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 384.55.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 262.4, up from 252.9 a day ago, up from 200.0 a week ago and up from 159.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,690 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 73 are currently hospitalized, with 28 in critical care and eight on ventilators. Currently, 97 out of 379 critical care beds and 240 out of 319 ventilators are available. Meanwhile, 446 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 12.63 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,417), Aroostook (1,427), Cumberland (14,147), Franklin (1,000), Hancock (1,078), Kennebec (4,397), Knox (819), Lincoln (675), Oxford (2,602), Penobscot (4,707), Piscataquis (388), Sagadahoc (998), Somerset (1,426), Waldo (721), Washington (777) and York (10,889) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,610,618 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 554,106 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.