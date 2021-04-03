ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering a free online grief support group for those who have lost a loved one. Meetings will be weekly for eight weeks from April 19 through June 7, with the weekday and time to be determined according to the availability of registered participants.

Grieving in this time of social isolation due to coronavirus can be especially challenging. You are not alone. Support from others who have also experienced a loss can help you cope with the pain of grief. This group is confidential and free of charge. A great way to find support and make friends.

Register by Friday, April 9 by visiting http://www.hospiceofhancock.org and clicking on Grief Support.