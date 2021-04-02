This story will be updated.

University of Maine right-hander Nick Sinacola, the reigning America East Co-Pitcher of the Week, followed up a brilliant outing last weekend with another gem on Friday.

The sophomore pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the Black Bears earned a 2-0 victory over Binghamton in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Sinacola struck out 16 in a four-hit effort in last Saturday’s 4-1 win over the University of Maryland Baltimore County.





On a sun-drenched but cool Friday, Sinacola struck out at least two hitters in every inning except the seventh in the seven-inning game. He features a nasty slider, a live fastball and split-fingered offspeed pitch.

Sinacola struck out the side in the second and sixth innings, two in the first, third, fourth and fifth frames and one in the seventh for UMaine (8-4 overall, 3-1 AE).

Binghamton fell to 2-5, all of them conference games.

Sinacola surrendered a bunt single to Daniel Franchi with two outs in the third inning, a two-out double to Tommy Reiffler in the fourth and a one-out single to Cavan Tully in the fifth.

The Black Bears provided Sinacola with the only runs he would need in the first inning.

Quinn McDaniel reached on a base hit to third and Jeff Mejia walked. One out later, Sean Lawlor singled to left to score McDaniel. With two outs, Mejia stole third and scored on a catcher’s throwing error.

Sophomore lefty Thomas Babalis, America East’s unanimous Rookie of the Year selection in 2019, also pitched well. He tossed five innings of three-hit, two-run ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

One of the runs off him was unearned.

Tanner Beang worked a scoreless sixth.

Besides McDaniel and Lawlor, the only other Black Bear hit was a Connor Goodman single.



