A historic theatre in Ogunquit has announced its reopening plans for this summer.

The Ogunquit Playhouse is building a huge outdoor stage to safely reopen this summer and draw more people to town.

“Reservations are coming in really, really good,” Rockmere Lodge owner Andrew Antoniuk said.





Antoniuk is getting more calls than ever before from people looking to book a room and see a show.

“You know, we have some guests who will come maybe three times during the summer to see a play and stay with us,” Antoniuk said.

“It draws people to the area that would normally wouldn’t realize that we’re here,” Beachfire owner Jared Laflin said.

Laflin said the playhouse will give his restaurant a financial boost to get through the year.

“It is the lifeblood of those southern Maine coastal towns,” Ogunquit Playhouse Artistic Director Brad Kenney said.

Kenney said they bring in about 120,000 people to the town each year, 70 percent of them from out of state.

“You think of all their economic impact that was completely pulled out of southern Maine last year,” Kenney said.

Even with four Broadway shows on a new 25,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion, the playhouse still anticipates losing about $500,000 due to a limited audience.

“We are OK with that. We don’t see it as just burning up money; we want to make the investment into the community. It needs us to be there,” Kenney said.

The playhouse’s artistic director for the playhouse said the plan is to stay open through the fall.