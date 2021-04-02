Portland Metro is putting its plans to eliminate several bus stops on pause.

Many in the West End who rely on the service were upset with the changes.

“This is wonderful news,” said Greg Savage, who lives in a building at 100 State St., where a bus stop was slated to be eliminated.





“Like I mentioned before, it’s a scare for a lot of people. They might lose their freedom,” Savage said.

The Greater Portland Metro said it’s now taking time to further study and redesign a regional bus system.

“It’ll give people time to make other plans if they have to. I think it’s great the metro is doing that. I appreciate it, everybody here appreciates it,” Savage said.

The metro plans to gather more public input and incorporate that into a “transit together” study, with new proposed routes scheduled to be announced this spring.