A Skowhegan man has been accused of threatening a deputy with a handgun before last Friday’s Norridgewock shooting.

Trever A. Caouette, 24, has been charged with two counts of threatening a deputy with a deadly weapon, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Caouette allegedly crashed a pickup truck on U.S. Route 2 early last Friday morning. While Somerset County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the crash, Deputy Michael Lyman came across Caouette near the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Mechanic Street about 1:45 a.m., the newspaper reported.

Caouette allegedly threatened the deputy with a handgun, and Lyman shot him, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Caouette was transported from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center to undergo surgery.

After his release from the Bangor hospital on Wednesday, he was taken to Somerset County Jail in Madison, where he is being held on $25,000 cash bail, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Lyman has been placed on administrative leave while the Maine attorney general’s office investigates the shooting, as is standard procedure in Maine after an officer uses deadly force.

Further details about the shooting have not been released.