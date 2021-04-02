Perkins Thompson is pleased to welcome Jason Caron as an attorney practicing in the firm’s litigation/bankruptcy, business & corporate and real estate Law practice areas. Caron is a seasoned litigator who brings a wealth of experience assisting a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to “mom and pop” businesses, in lawsuits, bankruptcy proceedings, arbitrations and mediations in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He also regularly assists clients with routine business and real estate matters, including business formation, contracts, leases and licensing.