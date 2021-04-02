Tickets on sale for Gordon Bok, Dave Gutter

CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, which has been producing weekly livestream-only shows for many months, plans to welcome audiences again beginning Friday, April 23. Shows will be limited to 45 advance-only tickets for safely distanced, assigned seats.

In addition to the familiar SoundCheck seating protocol, masks will be required while in the building. The hour-long shows are one-set only, with an expedited entrance and exit schedule. There are hand sanitizing stations in the lobby; and newly-installed MERV air filters and state-of-the-art ionization system in the auditorium’s HVAC.





“We’re very excited to invite our friends and neighbors back into the theater,” said Opera House Manager Dave Morrison. “We’ve gone all out to make these shows as safe, comfortable and enjoyable as possible.”

SoundCheck tickets, $10 each, are on sale via the COH website, www.camdenoperahouse.com. And for those who cannot attend in person, the opera house’s free Facebook Livestreams will continue. The recordings are then archived to the opera house’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. The first two ticketed shows are: Gordon Bok, April 23; and Dave Gutter, April 30. SoundCheck shows take place most Fridays at 7:30 p.m.