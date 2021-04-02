BANGOR — In recent years, the Northern Light Lung Cancer Screening Program has seen exceptional growth, which is good news considering Maine has one of the highest lung cancer rates of any state in the nation – a full 30 percent higher than the national average.

Understanding the need for increased education about screenings for Mainers, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is holding a free virtual information session to explain the screening process, eligibility criteria, and more. The event, on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m., is open to community members who are welcome to register online at northernlight.org/emmclung.

Recently, new eligibility requirements for anyone interested in being screened for lung cancer were released. Individuals may qualify for a screening if:





You are between 50 and 80 years of age;

You are a current, heavy smoker or former smoker within the last 15 years;

You are currently healthy, showing no signs or symptoms of lung cancer;

You have a history of smoking the equivalent of at least one pack per day for 20 years.

To make the initial screening process more convenient for people in rural areas who may be at risk of lung cancer, the Medical Center has partnered with other Northern Light member organizations so patients may have their low-dose CT scan closer to home. These include Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, Presque Isle; Northern Light CA Dean Hospital, Greenville; Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, Blue Hill; Northern Light Inland Hospital, Waterville; Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Ellsworth; Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Dover Foxcroft; Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Portland; Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital, Pittsfield.

To learn more about the Northern Light Lung Cancer Screening Program and to register for the virtual info session, visit northernlight.org/emmclung or call 207-973-5822.