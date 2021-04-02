Eastern Maine Development Corporation’s Maine PTAC Program Director Ken Bloch received national recognition from the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers. Bloch was awarded the 2021 Betty McDonald Outstanding Member Achievement Award, and voted president-elect of APTAC.

McDonald was the founder and first president of APTAC. The award, named in her honor, “Represents significant contribution and deep commitment, not just to the procurement profession, but to APTAC and its members,” APTAC said at the awards ceremony. When the COVID-19 pandemic impacted APTAC’s national training conferences, Bloch reinforced EMDC’s organization-wide approach by pivoting to face problems head-on while maintaining services and strengthening partnerships. Working with his colleagues, “Ken’s professionalism, coupled with his commitment to fair dealing and win-win solutions enabled an optimal outcome for APTAC and its members,” APTAC said in their release.

Bloch was also voted president-elect, where his education and work history brings over 27 years in defense procurement to the role. Having been the Maine PTAC program manager since 2015, he has in-depth knowledge and experience working with APTAC, PTACs and the U.S. Department of Defense.





“Ken is a valuable member of the EMDC Management team. While EMDC has operated Maine PTAC since 1986, Ken’s leadership over the last five years brought Maine PTAC to a higher level,” said EMDC President & CEO Lee Umphrey. “This recognition from the national Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers for outstanding Member Achievement, while being named President-Elect, is well-deserved and puts Maine on the national map as a leader in providing training and assistance in helping businesses access government contracts.”

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (www.EMDC.org) fosters public-private relationships and leverages resources that help businesses, communities and individuals reach long-term goals and prosperity. EMDC is the only economic development company in the state that provides services to these three groups under one umbrella. Their integrated programs and individualized services accelerate economic and workforce development through this holistic approach. EMDC’s Maine Procurement Technical Assistance Center (www.MainePTAC.org) provides training and technical assistance to local businesses statewide so they can find, win and perform on government contracts.