EAST MILLINOCKET — Regan Currie of Medway, a senior at Schenck High School, has been selected to receive the 2021 Principal’s Award, Principal Justin Page announced. The award is sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association and is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his years at Schenck High School, Regan has distinguished himself to be a leader in the classroom, on the playing field, on the court, and as a leader in the school and community. He sets the bar for what it means to be a Schenck Wolverine,” Page noted when selecting Regan for this award. “Regan is very much deserving of this honor.”

Typically award recipients from around the state attend an Honors Luncheon that recognizes them with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of several $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA executive directors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no luncheon this year. The scholarships will be chosen at random and sent to each recipients’ member school. The plaque will be presented to the student by their school principal.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.