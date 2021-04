A man who stabbed a University of New England medical student to death has been found “not criminally responsible because of his mental illness.”

Jeffrey Yao, 23, was sent to a state medical facility by a Massachusetts judge after a one-day, jury-waived trial.

Yao stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife in a Winchester, Massachusetts, library in 2018.

His attorney said Yao had paranoid schizophrenia and was hearing voices at the time.