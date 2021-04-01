Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s, with heavy rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another five Mainers died and 251 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 743. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Puritan Medical Products will receive up to $147 million from the Department of Defense to renovate a facility in Orlinda, Tennessee, and prepare the space to produce millions of foam swabs used to test for the coronavirus by February 2022.
Belfast is surviving the pandemic thanks to its city manager, who was sworn in 3 days before Maine’s 1st COVID case
When she was sworn in as Belfast’s new city manager on March 9, 2020, Erin Herbig was facing ordinary issues as budget drafting and resolving development disputes. But on March 12 that changed.
Maine’s local politics has taken a distinctly national turn
National partisanship is now trickling down to local politics.
4 of 5 Maine adults who haven’t received COVID-19 vaccine plan to get it
It’s one of the highest rates in the nation and a positive sign as the state hopes to achieve population-level immunity from the deadly virus.
Prosecutors: Mainer charged in Capitol siege threatened Chellie Pingree if she voted to impeach Trump
Kyle Fitzsimons allegedly threatened to “give it to her hard.” He also allegedly told a staffer that “we’re coming for her,” meaning Chellie Pingree.
A Mainer’s digital art gallery raised $9M on the latest crypto craze
Many dismiss it as a bubble, but Jonathan Perkins’ company SuperRare said Tuesday that it drew a $9 million round of venture capital from billionaire investors including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
Maine dancers’ 1st live indoor performance will pay homage to our pandemic year
Nell Shipman, the ballet’s artistic director, said it’s time they got back on stage in front of a live audience.
6 hikes in Maine that are perfect for spring
Many hiking trails are great to visit during this time of year, and the sunshine and birdsong beckon us outdoors in the spring, to hike and explore the waking wilderness.
4 raccoons join 2 big deer for breakfast in this trail camera photo
They’re having quite a feast by the looks of things.
In other Maine news …
Janitor accused of filming girls changing in Maine high school bathroom
Alna selectwoman resigns after alleging voter fraud marred town election
Men found dead in Farmington home identified
Rockland ferry terminal closes after employee tests positive COVID-19
Fishing gear removed from path of offshore wind project survey
UMaine’s ace pitcher is averaging 2 strikeouts per inning and will likely get drafted