Maine’s celebration of all things lobster is a no-go for this summer.

The board of the Maine Lobster Festival voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the event for a second straight year because of the pandemic.

“Because we hold a festival that serves food in tents to tens of thousands of guests, there are not safe ways for us to do this and comply with CDC guidelines,” festival officials said on social media.

The event is normally held each August in Rockland. It features a number of attractions and serves up tens of thousands of pounds of lobster.