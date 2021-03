A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after he crashed into a deer on Ferry Road Tuesday night.

James Bragg, 33, was northbound on a 2008 Yamaha Raider when the crash occurred, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Bragg, who was the only rider on the motorcycle, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious head injuries, the paper reported.

Ferry Road was closed for two hours following the crash.