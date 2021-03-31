Three restaurants in the Lewiston-Auburn area have temporarily closed after staff were exposed to COVID-19.

An employee at the Holy Donut in Auburn who worked on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Sun Journal. The establishment plans to reopen once all staff have been tested and the store is thoroughly cleaned.

Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub in Auburn will also close its doors after two staff members tested positive for the virus, but it anticipates reopening in the middle of next week. Gritty’s will “take the time to test, rest, and extensively clean” the establishment, it said in a Facebook post.





Chick-A-Dee in Lewiston has temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution, after staff were potentially exposed to the coronavirus. The restaurant said that it doesn’t believe there is a direct threat to community members, but the closure will allow staff to get tested and to clean the building.

Chick-A-Dee anticipates reopening Thursday.