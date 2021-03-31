A new bakery specializing in ornately decorated cookies is set to open Thursday on Hammond Street in downtown Bangor.

The Sweet Spot, located at 50 Hammond St. and owned by local baker Hannah Carrier, will kick off a grand opening weekend on Thursday, with cookie and macaron samples available through Saturday.

Carrier’s specialty is highly detailed custom sugar cookies, which she decorates using royal icing. Virtually any theme is possible for a custom cookie order — Carrier has created an array of themed cookies featuring branded logos for local businesses, designs for holidays, birthdays and showers, and themes like the Maine outdoors, comic books, “Friends” and “Star Wars.”





“I think my favorite designs so far have been my Maine themed set, and then some of my Christmas and Halloween sets,” she said. “They’re just so much fun to design, and turn favorite holiday traditions into cookies.”

In addition to the decorated cookies, at her bakery, Carrier will also sell macarons, cupcakes and other baked goods, as well as coffee and boba tea. Carrier also makes custom cakes for weddings and other events. She also offers cookie decorating classes for both private parties and as seasonal events.

The Sweet Spot started several years ago, as a side business for Carrier as she finished up a masters degree. Always an avid baker, she taught herself the art of cookie decorating after a friend suggested she try it.

“I had a friend from high school reach out to me to make decorated cookies for her kids for Christmas. I told her I had no idea what I was doing, but she said she knew I could do it,” Carrier said. “So I watched every video and read every tutorial to teach myself the basics and they ended up being pretty cute.”

Two and a half years later, she’s now so busy with orders she books weeks out for each custom cookie set. Eventually, she decided to open up a dedicated bakery with a retail storefront.

Carrier announced her new business venture back in January, as a switch up among downtown businesses opened up the space at 50 Hammond St., in the same building as Umami Noodle Bar. The former tenant at 50 Hammond St., Bangor Athletic Massage and Bodywork, moved into one of the new spaces at 27-33 Franklin St., owned by Abe and Heather Furth and Roy Hubbard.

The Sweet Spot will be open to the public from 10:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. To inquire about a custom cookie set or other order, email handmadebyhannah18@gmail.com or visit thesweetspotcookies.com.