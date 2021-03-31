Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers died and 223 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 738. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Bangor High School shut down for in-person learning on Tuesday after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member. Approximately 10 teachers are considered close contacts, which affects four to six classrooms, but contact tracing could turn up more, officials said.
Maine outpaced New Brunswick in COVID cases, and now is outpacing it in vaccination rates
That means the socially and economically intertwined border towns in Maine and Canada aren’t likely to return to normal soon.
Maine urging people in 50s to get vaccinated as more doses lead to unfilled appointments
The number of unfilled appointments comes as somewhat of a surprise after Maine’s early vaccine rollout was characterized by high demand.
Power giant sues Maine over plan that could force removal of 4 Kennebec dams
The Maine Department of Marine Resources has recommended that a federal regulator decommission and remove two dams and that another two be studied for removal with the aim of restoring populations of sea-run fish, including the endangered Atlantic salmon.
Fraudulent mass texts in Piscataquis County show how disinformation has infiltrated local politics
The texts use cultural wedge issues including refugee settlement and LGBTQ rights to undermine support for a local activist group that has taken no stance on those issues.
Down East towns declare themselves 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
Pro-gun advocates are hoping to fend off possible gun control measures from Congress and the state Legislature.
More Maine college graduates will walk across the stage this spring
It signals the return of a rite of passage that wasn’t available to graduates a year ago.
After 40 years, this Bangor hairstylist is hanging up her scissors and retiring
“It feels like I’m leaving my friends. For me, I can’t wait to go to work every day. It’s a fabulous job,” said Marit Cattelle, who owns Marit’s Hair Salon on Cumberland Street in Bangor.
You disagreed with biologists on identity of trail cam mystery beast
One reader swore it was an albino platypus, while another was convinced it wasn’t an animal at all.
Fans still not permitted on campus for UMaine games
Fans will not be allowed to attend Saturday’s University of Maine football game against Villanova at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium despite Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to relax COVID-19 protocols that was announced earlier this month.
How to make sure your pet is found when it goes missing
A GPS tracking device is just one way to keep track of pets and find them if they wander off or are taken. There are also less technology dependent things pet owners can do.
In other Maine news …
Madison tomato company to pay more than $300K following federal investigation
Waterville woman killed by tree branch was an engaged TikTok star
2 bodies found in Farmington home
Fox beaten to death with baseball bat after attacking Brunswick woman
Bangor’s China Light is closing after decades in business
Rockport residents ask judge to halt construction of boutique hotel