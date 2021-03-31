Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers died and 223 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 738. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Bangor High School shut down for in-person learning on Tuesday after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member. Approximately 10 teachers are considered close contacts, which affects four to six classrooms, but contact tracing could turn up more, officials said.





Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for the Canadian province of New Brunswick, speaks during a March 12 press conference. Credit: Courtesy of Jean Bertin

That means the socially and economically intertwined border towns in Maine and Canada aren’t likely to return to normal soon.

In this March 24, 2021, file photo, people stand in line outside a Northern Light Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The number of unfilled appointments comes as somewhat of a surprise after Maine’s early vaccine rollout was characterized by high demand.

The Lockwood Dam in Waterville is one of four dams on the Kennebec River that could be removed under a controversial policy change from the Maine Department of Marine Resources aimed at restoring the Atlantic salmon population. Credit: John Holyoke / BDN

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has recommended that a federal regulator decommission and remove two dams and that another two be studied for removal with the aim of restoring populations of sea-run fish, including the endangered Atlantic salmon.

A message on the marquee at the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft in April 2020 encouraged social distancing. Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN

The texts use cultural wedge issues including refugee settlement and LGBTQ rights to undermine support for a local activist group that has taken no stance on those issues.

In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Washington. Credit: Elaine Thompson / AP

Pro-gun advocates are hoping to fend off possible gun control measures from Congress and the state Legislature.

The University of Maine’s 2016 commencement ceremony. There will be an in-person element to commencement this year, but don’t expect graduation to look like this. Credit: Micky Bedell / BDN

It signals the return of a rite of passage that wasn’t available to graduates a year ago.

After 40 years, this Bangor hairstylist is hanging up her scissors and retiring

Marit Cattelle styles a client’s hair. Cattelle will retire Wednesday after 40 years owning a Bangor hair salon. Credit: Brian Cattelle / BDN

“It feels like I’m leaving my friends. For me, I can’t wait to go to work every day. It’s a fabulous job,” said Marit Cattelle, who owns Marit’s Hair Salon on Cumberland Street in Bangor.

A small white animal scurries through an open area in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Peggy Murray

One reader swore it was an albino platypus, while another was convinced it wasn’t an animal at all.

Khairi Manns (11) of the University of Maine celebrates after making a tackle during the Black Bears’ March 20 game at Stony Brook. UMaine is still not allowing fans for games on campus this spring. The university continues to evaluate its COVID-19 protocols. Credit: Ronnie Gillis / UMaine athletics

Fans will not be allowed to attend Saturday’s University of Maine football game against Villanova at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium despite Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to relax COVID-19 protocols that was announced earlier this month.

A GPS tracker device fits easily on your pet’s collar. This one helped Kami Gullickson recover her cat Cooper after he went missing. Credit: Courtesy of Kami Gullickson

A GPS tracking device is just one way to keep track of pets and find them if they wander off or are taken. There are also less technology dependent things pet owners can do.

In other Maine news …

Madison tomato company to pay more than $300K following federal investigation

Waterville woman killed by tree branch was an engaged TikTok star

2 bodies found in Farmington home

Fox beaten to death with baseball bat after attacking Brunswick woman

Bangor’s China Light is closing after decades in business

Rockport residents ask judge to halt construction of boutique hotel