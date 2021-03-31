Bath Irons Works announced that the shipyard wants a new multi-year contract as it waits for the release of the Navy’s newest vessel.

The company has a backlog of 11 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers along with one Zumwalt-class destroyer that it is expected to complete within the next six years, The Times Record reported. Although eight ships are currently under construction, the shipyard’s president, Dirk Lesko, said that it “needs additional ships to work on to pad the Navy’s transition to the next generation warship.”

The Navy plans to transition to a new large surface combatant, but the construction of the new vessel is not anticipated to start until the 2027 fiscal year, according to The Times Record. The vessels that fall under the umbrella term of large surface combatants are larger cruisers and destroyers.

The new vessels are expected to be larger than the 9,700-ton Arleigh Burke but smaller than a 15,700-ton Zumwalt. They will most likely be guided-missile destroyers, replacing the Navy’s aging Ticonderoga-class cruisers, according to the Congressional Research Service.

By securing a new multi-year shipbuilding contract, Lesko said the Bath shipyard would maintain the momentum that is needed to build the new vessels, once plans are released.

Lesko said in a company report that he wants BIW and its Mississippi-based competitor Huntington Ingalls to work directly with the Navy on the design and construction of the new ship.

It is not currently clear whether BIW has been in contact with the Navy about this project.