ROCKLAND — US Harbors, a free online resource for boaters and coastal communities, announced voting begins on Wednesday, March 31 for the third annual “Best Harbor in the US” contest at www.usharbors.com/best-harbor/. Participation is free and open to everyone, including the over 8 million people who use US Harbors (usharbors.com) for their coastal and marine weather, tides charts and harbor-local boating and fishing information.

The purpose of the contest is to promote the strength and vitality of coastal communities. Past winning harbors have been those whose residents have strong communication networks and are passionate about where they live and work. These kinds of networks are vital in supporting the resilience of coastal communities as they face the impacts of climate change and other events.

Voting for this year’s Best Harbor contest is open from March 31 through May 31. Participation is limited to one vote per user. People can vote on any of the 1,400 harbors that US Harbors provides coastal weather and tides for; from Maine to Hawaii, Florida to Alaska, and the Great Lakes. The winning harbors will be announced on Friday, June 4 and the top four harbors will receive special plaques commemorating their win. Additionally, US Harbors throws a special event for the overall winner, including gifts for their community.





In past years, over 100,000 people from around the country have participated in the annual contest: they have voted online, shared photos and stories of their harbors and most importantly they have spread the word in their local communities to get others to join them. Previous Best Harbor winners have included Padanaram, Massachusetts (2019) and Depoe Bay, Oregon (2021).

For more information on US Harbors, please visit www.usharbors.com.