UScellular has named Emily MacRae retail area sales manager for the company’s central and northern New England territory. MacRae is responsible for leading store associates in Rockland, South Paris, Auburn, Farmington, Waterville, Presque Isle, Ellsworth, Brewer, Augusta and Bangor to help customers and businesses select the best plan and devices to meet their data needs. MacRae has more than 12 years of wireless/sales experience.

MacRae joined UScellular in 2010 as a retail wireless consultant at UScellular’s Bangor retail store. Over the past 12 years, she has held several leadership positions in the corporate owned channel, most recently she was a retail area sales manager in western Iowa. MacRae lives in Belgrade and enjoys baking and biking.

“Emily’s passion and leadership throughout her UScellular journey is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have her back on our leadership team in New England to help guide our store associates at our retail locations in central and northern New England,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “At UScellular, we have friendly, engaged and knowledgeable associates who focus on providing an unmatched customer experience and helping you make the best wireless choices for your needs.”