PITTSFIELD — The early Middle Ages was a dangerous and unsettled time, but for all that, Ireland, on the very edge of European civilization, was largely spared the violence brought first by the Romans, and then Saxons and others. So it was a particular shock when a new and unforeseen enemy the Northmen in their fast and seaworthy ships suddenly appeared over the horizon, bringing terror to the Irish shores.

On Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Maine author and historian James L. Nelson will discuss the Viking incursions into Ireland, and how the Norse invasion changed over hundreds of years from raiding to settling to ultimately a melding with Irish culture.

