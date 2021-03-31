BANGOR — For 33 years the Downtown Bangor Partnership has been the voice of Downtown Bangor stakeholders. Through events programing, creative placemaking, marketing, networking, and advocacy, the DBP has continuously worked to help downtown grow and evolve.

After careful consideration by the Board and in coordination with the City of Bangor, the Downtown Bangor Partnership has taken the step to return to an organizational structure whereby it handles its own staffing outside of City Hall. The change will allow the DBP greater flexibility to fulfill its mission and be of service to its constituents, while continuing to partner with the City of Bangor to promote and foster growth downtown.

With this shift, the Board is appointing Betsy Lundy — previously the Downtown coordinator — to be the executive director of the DBP. Lundy will continue to work closely with the organization’s volunteer board and committees while representing the DBP in the community. Current Board President Brian Hinrichs says, “As Downtown Coordinator for almost three years, Betsy has worked tirelessly on behalf of our mission and I am thankful she will be continuing in this new role.”





The DBP’s new offices are located at 61 Main Street, Suite 47.

Downtown Bangor has a residential population of over 1000, and a daytime (workforce) population of 5,834. We are home to over 400 business and nonprofits, 3 courthouses, the northeastern most professional symphony and theatre company in the United States, a world class art museum and numerous galleries and studios. Downtown Bangor has a total valuation of $150,000,000, representing 30 percent growth in the last 10 years. Visit downtownbangor.com to learn more.