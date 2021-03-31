AUGUSTA — Financial Literacy Month is about to be in full swing at the Finance Authority of Maine. Throughout the month of April, FAME’s College Access and Financial Education Team will be offering a variety of virtual workshops intended to promote the importance of lifelong financial wellness.

To kick off the month, FAME’s Financial Education Officer, Mary Dyer, will be presenting a virtual session titled Raising Financially Savvy Kids. This session is offered as part of FAME’s Financial Check-Ins series, which was created to support employee financial wellness across the state. Later in the month, FAME will partner with Next Gen Personal Finance to offer a session on Using Financial Education Games to Help Students on a Path to Financial Wellness. Throughout the month, FAME will also be offering sessions on paying for higher education, understanding and comparing financial aid offers, and much, much more. To learn more and register for these events, individuals can visit FAME’s event page.

In addition to the virtual workshops, FAME will also launch a series of social media messages to promote financial wellness, including a Don’t Be Fooled campaign on April 1 that was created to educate consumers about student loan scams. FAME will also share financial wellness tips in its 5 on the 5th Series.





“FAME’s financial education efforts are a key element of our mission. We provide outreach to families, students, and those seeking workforce accreditation of all ages throughout the state, from Aroostook to York Counties, in order to help prepare the people of Maine for financially successful futures,” stated FAME Acting Chief Executive Officer Carlos R. Mello. “We also have designed a financial education series targeted toward Maine employers to support the state’s workforce needs.”

In addition to the social media efforts, FAME will continue to promote Claim Your Future®, an interactive tool designed to encourage students to explore the return on investment of various career options and financial decisions. FAME has partnered with several states to provide customized versions of Claim Your Future, and the digital version has been played by students in over ninety countries and in every U.S. state. Throughout April, FAME will promote Invest in ME Reads, a family financial education program that was launched in the fall of 2020.

FAME is also proud to continue its support of the Maine Jumpstart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, whose mission is focused on providing training and resources to personal finance and economics educators across the state. Throughout the spring, the Coalition is hosting a series of virtual professional development opportunities, including an event titled Taxes and Trivia, which will be offered in partnership with the Maine Society of Certified Public Accountants.

“As State Treasurer and a FAME Board member, I want to encourage Maine families and students to partake in these financial education events hosted by FAME and other organizations. It is so important for our youth and adults to develop lifelong financial wellness habits, especially when it comes to saving and paying for higher education and anticipating future occupations and household budgets,” stated Maine State Treasurer Henry E.M. Beck.

FAME is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine citizens pursue business and educational opportunities. FAME helps to lead the creation of good paying jobs for Maine citizens by working at the nexus between economic and workforce development. To learn more about FAME, please visit www.famemaine.com.